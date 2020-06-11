Protest planned in Salt Hill Park to support Black Lives Matter movement

A peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will be taking place in Salt Hill Park on Saturday.

Demonstrations have been taking place across the US, and now the UK, in response to the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mr Floyd died while in police custody with video footage showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck while the 46-year-old pleaded he couldn’t breathe.

Saturday’s planned protest in Slough will run from 2pm to 5pm.

A silent reflection will be observed at 5pm for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time the officer knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck.

Demonstrators have been asked to bring banners and placards and observe social distancing.

