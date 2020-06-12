Lightning strike causes havoc at properties in Bath Road

A lightning strike which ‘sounded like an explosion’ rocked a row of shops and flats in Slough at the weekend.

The electrical surge struck properties on the parade in Bath Road on Saturday evening, leaving people with no phone lines, no internet and blown TVs.

Danny Wawman, who lives with his partner and two-year-old son above the row of shops, had been in his front room when he saw a ‘huge flash’.

He said: “I’m a bit of a storm geek so I was tracking it on my phone for about three hours until it rolled in.

“The only way I could describe it is it was like an explosion and you could really feel it.”

The lightning blew the 41-year-old’s TV and has left the family without access to the internet while they are still confined to their home.

He added: “It’s hard enough with the coronavirus lockdown which has been going on as we’ve been staying indoors.

“This has just topped things off.”

Aptus Estate Agents, which runs a number of properties on the parade, said the strike had disabled contactless payment systems for businesses as well as ‘frying’ phone lines and electrical goods which had been on during the strike.

A spokesman for the company added: “It’s been a bit of a weird one, for the first one or two days it was like being in the stone age with pen and paper.

“All the neighbourhood within the Three Tuns are quite close and they went to each other, helped each other and it worked really well.”

When the Express went to press, work was ongoing to restore services to properties in the affected area.