Slough mayor takes office at 'behind closed doors' ceremony

The mayor and deputy mayor for Slough took office this week.

At an official ‘behind closed doors’ ceremony on Monday, Cllr Preston Brooker (Lab, Langley Kedermister) took on the office of Mayor of Slough, and Cllr Haqeeq Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea) took on the role of Deputy Mayor.

Following the ceremony, which was streamed online, Slough Borough Council chief executive Josie Wragg said: “Before the pandemic happened, it would have been unheard of for not only an annual council meeting to be held virtually, but for the signing of the Mayoral declarations not to be a part of that meeting.

“I wish the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor all the best for what I am sure will be a year in office that will be different from all those who have come before them.”