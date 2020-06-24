Police release CCTV images following Slough aggravated burglary

Police have released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary in Slough.

At about 8am on Saturday, June 7, a group of men entered a property in High Street.

Once inside, one of the men forced their way into a room using a fire extinguisher. The victim, a man in his fifties, was inside the room.

The offenders demanded money from him, sprayed him with the fire extinguisher and threatened him with a bottle of whiskey.

The victim was punched in the face but did not require hospital treatment. The offenders left the property but did not take anything.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, based at Slough police station, said: “I believe the men in these CCTV images may have important information about this incident.

“If you recognise any of these men, or if it is you, please get in touch by calling 101, or making a report online quoting 43200168930.