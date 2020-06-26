COVID-19 test centre opens in Slough

People from Slough and the surrounding areas can now gets tested for coronavirus after at testing centre opened on Wednesday.

The centre is the country's first hybrid centre where people can walk-in or drive-in.

People with or without symptoms can get checked and it will be based at Montem Car Park in Montem Lane for the 'foreseeable future'.

Up to four people can arrive together in the same vehicle and all ages can attend. Tests will be administered by visitors under the guidance of trained testing staff on site. There is no geographical limit on where people can visit from.

If walking all attendees over the age of three are required to wear face coverings and there is special area for testing for those who do not wish to remove face coverings in public. Parents are welcome to bring children.

Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi said he had been ‘demanding’ a test centre in Slough for months given the town’s high rate of infection.

He said: “Glad that will now be the case as test, trace and isolate become more important than ever to overcome the virus.”

You an book an appointment in advance using the Government website or just show up - but you may be asked to wait longer.