Ahmadiyya Muslim Community makes face masks for care homes

Face masks were delivered to care homes in the town to help everyone ‘get through lockdown together’.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Slough donated hand made PPE masks to Windsor Care Centre in Burlington Avenue and Windmill Care Home on the Bath Road last week.

The donation forms part of its community welfare and support initiative.

“Our ongoing local community welfare and support initiative started back in March and since this time we have been able to provide support to local organisations and communities in Slough through voluntary donations and through providing a pick and drop service for essential supplies,” said Atiq-Ahmad Bhatti, president of the local community.

He added: “It continues to be a difficult time for so many, especially the vulnerable, but we are here to help them and support them so we may get through the lockdown together.”