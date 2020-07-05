Hestia chosen as charity of the year once again

An organisation which helps people who suffer from domestic abuse in Slough has been chosen as the charity of the year for a second time by the council’s housing partner.

Osborne Property Services Ltd has spent a year providing assistance to Hestia and has decided more can be achieved for all members of a family in the borough affected by domestic abuse.

The initiatives implemented by the housing partner include collecting stationery for children going back to school and Christmas presents during the festive period.

Some families were given a special tour around Windsor Castle as well as receiving a decorated Christmas tree donated by the Royal Collections Trust.

An Osborne apprentice and operative also helped one family move home, while others had their employment prospects improved by gaining work experience and guidance through pre-employment skills.

Claire Giacobbe, Osborne’s community investment manager, said: “Building on our initial year of support we can now focus on supporting Hestia’s new programmes such as The Bright Sky app.

“The app is free to download on iOS and Android and provides support for those experiencing abuse and also information for people worried and friends, colleagues or loved ones.

For any businesses or residents who would like to help please contact Osborne through Claire.Giacobbe@osborne.co.uk.