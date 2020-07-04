Slough Cycle Hire Scheme reinstated

Slough council is encouraging people to use its cycle hire scheme as a healthy and cost-effective way of getting around the borough.

Slough Cycle Hire was suspended at the end of March as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, but was reinstated on Monday.

Supported by the council’s sustainable transport team Better by, the scheme has been brought back to enable active travel and offer exercise to those who do not own a bicycle.

It ensures people can get around while maintaining a safe social distance while also offering value for money.

Pay as you go riders pay £1 for trips lasting up to an hour and for more regular users, there are weekly, monthly and annual tariffs.

There will also be the offer of a free month of cycle hire from July 20 after the council received money from the government to encourage active travel.

There are a total of 17 stations where bikes can be hired from and dropped off, including Slough and Burnham train stations and Wexham Park Hospital, Opecks Close.

During lockdown all the bikes have been serviced and along with the docking stations, have been jet washed and sanitised.

Cyclists are advised to use gloves when riding or apply anti-bacterial gel before using the bikes as well as washing their hands immediately afterwards.

Riders can use the scheme by registering at Slough Cycle Hire at www.cycleslough.com and entering payment card details.

They will then be sent a bike access code and can start their journey within minutes of logging onto the website.

For the free month of cycle hire from July 20 log in and use the discount code ‘summer’.

To find out how to use the bikes visit www.cycleslough.com and for further information about the scheme email info@cycleslough.com or use the contact form on the website.