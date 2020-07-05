Children invited to join 'Silly Squad' reading challenge

Slough Libraries and Culture is inviting children to join in the online ‘Silly Squad’ as part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge 2020.

The national programme is delivered by The Reading Agency, in partnership with public libraries, publishers and schools.

The aim of the digital challenge is to keep children aged four and older reading throughout the summer.

This year the theme is ‘Silly Squad’, celebrating light-hearted, funny books with comical animal characters that children will get to know on their reading journey, including Brian the Pony and Izzie the Octopus

To take part children need to sign up online at and set themselves a target number of books to enjoy, earning rewards along the way to help them achieve it.

By tracking their progress they will discover books to read, play games, earn points and unlock virtual badges, there is also a certificate awarded for completion.

Slough Libraries children’s ebooks and audiobooks can be downloaded via Borrowbox with a library membership.

The challenge started in June and runs to September 19. To sign up go to sillysquad.org.uk