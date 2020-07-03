Love Music Hate Violence campaign joins Sting London Live Stream

An anti-knife crime campaign which helps teenagers avoid violence has taken to spreading its message on social media during the pandemic.

The Britwell Youth and Community Project Love Music Hate Violence (LMHV) launched in schools last year, but it was forced to halt when the country went into lockdown.

Project leader of LMHV, Stephen Ambrose, known as Stevoss, rounded up key members within the musical collective in Slough to do a guest DJ set on the Sting London Live Stream.

Stevoss, Rhymestar, Brownie & Uncle Gidz, who all come from different ethnic backgrounds, played a set called ‘Stamp Out Racism.’

“We have the Stamp Out Racism campaign which we were looking to inject next year but with the current situation that’s gone down with Black Lives Matter and the racist division we’re seeing around us, we drew out the campaign there and then,” said Stephen.

“We gave people a sneak preview of what we’re going to be doing with Stamp Out Racism,” he added.

They have each spoken openly about their experiences with racism and wished to send a message to urge humanity to unite with love, kindness and acceptance.

The live stream reached 11,000 viewers and included celebrity DJ Clement James, who goes by the stage name CJ iDJ.

“It was a great show for a great cause and the energy was right up there anything I’ve ever seen,” he said. “In this day and age more than ever it is needed.”

The LMHV project will be featured later this year on BBC1. See them perform at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpLpX6j5-QE