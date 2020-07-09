Police arrest teenager in connection with robbery by Grand Union Canal

A teenager from Iver has been arrested in connection with a robbery along the Grand Union Canal.

The incident took place at about 6.30pm on Monday, June 29.

A 14-year-old boy was cycling alongside the Grand Union Canal when two boys approached him and took his bicycle, a white Cube 260 mountain bike.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Iver on suspicion of robbery yesterday and he has been released under investigation.

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alexandra Phillips, of Slough police station, said: “Officers have made an arrest in connection with this incident of robbery.

“However we would still appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information on it, to please come forward and speak to police.

“You can do this by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43200195535. You can also make a report online.

“Alternatively you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, for 100% anonymity.”