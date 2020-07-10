Teenager jailed for nine years for murdering Elton Gashaj, 15, in Slough

A 16-year-old boy has been jailed for nine years for murdering teenager Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced yesterday having been found guilty of murder following a three week trial at Reading Crown Court in March.

Elton, 15, died on September 21 after being stabbed in the chest by his attacker, who was also 15 at the time.

A post mortem found that Elton died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

The scene of the attack in Salt Hill Park.

The boy was arrested on September 22 and charged the following day.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article but denied murdering Elton.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, involving two young boys, that resulted in the death of Elton Gashaj.

“A boy has been sentenced to nine years and he will be able to spend that time reflecting on his actions.

“I would like to thank Elton’s family for their support throughout this investigation during what must have been a difficult process.

“Tackling serious violence is a priority for Thames Valley Police and it will never be tolerated in our communities. We remain committed to ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

“Furthermore, if you believe you have information about anyone who carries a weapon please report it to Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101.”