Trusts express interest in running Khalsa Secondary Academy

Governors and trustees at Khalsa Primary School are eyeing up a potential takeover of the running of a struggling Sikh-ethos school in Stoke Poges.

Khalsa Secondary Academy, in Hollybush Hill, received an ‘inadequate’ rating from Ofsted inspectors following a no-notice visit in December which raised concerns over child safeguarding and financial manage-ment.

Last month, the Khalsa Academies Trust, which oversees the secondary school, was told that the school’s funding agreement will be terminated by the Government.

The Department for Education (DfT) said its preference is to transfer the academy to a ‘strong performing sponsor’ which will reflect the Sikh-ethos of the school.

A new multi-academy trust, The Sikh Academies Trust, has now been set up by governors and trustees at Slough’s high-performing Khalsa Primary School with the aim of running the Khalsa Secondary Academy.

The trust said it submitted a formal expression of interest to the Regional Schools Commissioner on June 26.

A statement from trustees of the proposed Sikh Academies Trust said: “We are humbled by the support and trust that Khalsa Secondary Academy and Khalsa Primary School parents have shown us to put forward our expression of interest for Khalsa Secondary Academy to be transferred across.

“It is a brilliant opportunity for the already Ofsted ‘outstanding’ quality of education to be seamlessly delivered across primary to secondary provision.”

Another potential sponsor, The Purslow Trust, has confirmed it is in discussions with the Regional Schools Commissioner about taking over the running of Khalsa Secondary Academy.

Katie Kennedy, chief executive of the education trust, said: “With the Sikh ethos at the heart of everything we do, we are committed to creating a world-class Sikh academy in Stoke Poges.

“We have support from the local community, support from local Sikh groups and expertise in developing and managing outstanding schools.

“We’re coming together with a shared passion for life-long learning, and a commitment to supporting every young person to learn, grow and flourish, realising their full potential.”