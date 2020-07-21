Consultation over Montem Leisure Centre redevelopment plans for 200 homes

A public consultation launched this week on plans for the redevelopment of the former Montem Leisure Centre site.

Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a joint venture between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments, want to build about 200 flats and family homes on the land in Montem Lane.

Plans for the site, which forms part of the proposed Chalvey Regeneration Strategy, also include the creation of open spaces for the public and improvements to the woodland area which runs alongside.

Andy Howell, SUR general manager, said: “Having successfully completed the largescale refurbishment of Slough’s new £18m leisure facility The Centre back in 2019, we have been working on plans for the former Montem Leisure Centre site.

“We have worked hard to ensure that our plans will offer much needed high-quality local housing, while also providing attractive public realm and usable open spaces, that will benefit the wider community.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at our dedicated website and to feedback their thoughts, via the online feedback form.”

Demolition of the council’s old leisure centre began in June last year and the council had been expecting a planning application to be submitted by the end of 2019.

SUR said it is now hoping to submit its plans to the council in the autumn.

The consultation is open until Monday, August 10.

Visit www.montemlane.co.uk to view.