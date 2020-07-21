New Upton Court Park playgrounds unveiled to the public

Two new playgrounds are now open in Upton Court Park.

The play areas, situated at the east end of the park, were due to be completed in March but building work faced delays due to COVID-19.

Younger children will be able to clamber over a wooden sailboat climbing frame, play with musical elements and enjoy the swings.

The area for older children has a zipwire, crocodile swing and pod swing which helps build fitness.

Cllr Balvinder S Bains (Lab, Upton), cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, helped open the park.

He said: “It’s been my pleasure to help bring these playgrounds at Upton Court Park to life for the children, parents, and grandparents from Upton area and beyond.

“When the Kings Reach estate was built the need for new play areas for both younger and older children to enjoy became even greater, and this has been a long awaited project.

“A big thank you to the parks team for all of their hard work, particularly as the last parts of the build fell at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It's been fantastic seeing the playgrounds being enjoyed in the sun today by children of all ages.”