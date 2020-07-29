E-fit released after woman sexually assaulted in Slough

Thames Valley Police is releasing an E-Fit image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

A woman was in Keel Drive, Chalvey, on Friday, July 17 at about 3.20pm when the offender walked past her and touched her inappropriately on her bottom, over her clothing.

The victim was not injured and the offender continued walking away.

The man depicted in this E-Fit image is described as Asian, aged around 27 to 28-years-old, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a tracksuit.

Investigating officer PC Ginny Podd, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises the man depicted in this image to contact police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200219014.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”