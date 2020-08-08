Interactive park walks launched in Slough to get youngsters moving more

Four interactive park walks have been created by Slough Borough Council in a bid to get youngsters moving.

Each park has a QR code residents can scan which explains the route and the health benefits of doing the walk, including how many calories it will burn.

The council hopes the interactive walks will encourage more youngsters to take part in physical activities as well as learning about their local environment.

Interactive walks will be available in Salt Hill Park, Kennedy Park, Upton Lea Recreation Ground and Upton Court Park.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “More than a third of children in England are overweight or obese by the time they finish primary school and in Slough 41 per cent of year six students are overweight or obese.

“Low levels of physical activity and sedentary behaviour also lead to a reduction in academic performance, concentration and behaviour in children, so it is increasingly important to get children active at the earliest age possible.”

The initiative came about as a direct result of the success of the Active Movement programme, which is taking place across 44 different settings in Slough, and has contributed towards an increase in physical activity and strength.

Dr Mike Loosemore MBE, co-founder of Active Movement, added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to extend the impact of the programme into Slough parks and the wider Slough community.”

Residents are reminded

to ensure social distancing on the routes and not to

meet with more than six households.

W From now until the end of the month, residents will have the chance of winning a prize by answering six questions that are embedded in the QR codes on each of the walks. There is a prize draw for a Slough primary school and a Slough early years setting, as well as more than 100 pedometers for residents that are selected from the draw.