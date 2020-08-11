Councillor rejects call to resign over controversial A4 bus and cycle lane

A councillor in charge of rolling out the controversial A4 bus and cycle lane has ignored calls for him to resign.

Members of the Slough Conservative Group wants Labour councillor Rob Anderson (Britwell and Northborough) to step down from his post as the council’s cabinet member for sustainable transport.

This follows the introduction of a temporary lane bus and cycle lane which has funnelled traffic down one lane on parts of the town’s main arterial road.

A statement from the Slough Conservative Association said: “Despite a petition receiving 5,272 signatures, numerous complaints and public outcry, Slough Labour is adamant to ‘make things a little bit more inconvenient’.

“Given Labour’s refusal to listen to residents and lack of consideration towards those with additional needs, it is only fitting that bus lane pioneer Cllr Anderson resigns immediately.”

Cllr Anderson said the trial scheme was part of the council’s commitment to creating cleaner air in Slough and he added he had no intention of stepping down as long as the council was still pursuing this goal.

“I’m doing what the leader and the council want me to do and I’ll continue doing that as long as they want me to do it,” Cllr Anderson said.

He added: “A quarter of the people in Slough don’t have access to a car. They’re reliant on walking, cycling or public transport.

“They get drowned out by the other 75 per cent who want to drive their car everywhere.

“We’re not stopping anybody doing that we’re just saying there has to be a bit more equity in the use of the road space for people. “

Cllr Anderson said the intention remains for the temporary lane to be open for all electric vehicles in the future, with discussions ongoing at the council for the potential introduction of electric buses.

A petition opposing the trial scheme which has been signed by more than 5000 people is due to be discussed at the next full council meeting on September 24.