    • Queensmere Observatory to welcome new store this month

    The Queensmere Observatory shopping centre will be welcoming a new store this month.

    Retailer Factory Outlet – which sells items including homeware, electrical goods and clothes – will take over the former Debenhams unit.

    A spokesman for the firm said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors and offering our customers a diverse range of products, all at competitively low prices.

    “We appreciate that customer safety is paramount in the current climate and we have introduced a range of in-store measures to ensure our customers will enjoy a safe and unique shopping experience and we look forward to welcoming them soon.”

    Centre manager, Chris Shaw, added: “We are delighted to have secured Factory Outlet into the former Debenhams unit.

    “It’s a positive step following a difficult time for retail across the country and illustrates the confidence that key retailers have in the centre.”

