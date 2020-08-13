Queensmere Observatory to welcome new store this month

04:32PM, Thursday 13 August 2020
The Queensmere Observatory shopping centre will be welcoming a new store this month.
Retailer Factory Outlet – which sells items including homeware, electrical goods and clothes – will take over the former Debenhams unit.
A spokesman for the firm said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors and offering our customers a diverse range of products, all at competitively low prices.
“We appreciate that customer safety is paramount in the current climate and we have introduced a range of in-store measures to ensure our customers will enjoy a safe and unique shopping experience and we look forward to welcoming them soon.”
Centre manager, Chris Shaw, added: “We are delighted to have secured Factory Outlet into the former Debenhams unit.
“It’s a positive step following a difficult time for retail across the country and illustrates the confidence that key retailers have in the centre.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Parts of the M4 will be closed this weekend for the demolition of the old Monkey Island Lane bridge near Bray, along with other roadworks.