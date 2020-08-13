Slough council survey to 'shape housing services'

04:36PM, Thursday 13 August 2020
Slough Borough Council wants to hear residents’ views to help shape the future of the housing services in the borough.
A survey asks questions about how tenants and leaseholders feel about housing services, as well as their own experiences.
If tenants and leaseholders complete the form they will also be put into a draw to win one of three £50 shopping vouchers.
It can be completed online or if the paper survey is filled in, it can be returned freepost.
The survey will start to be sent out to residents electronically this week. Paper surveys will be sent out next week.
All responses have to be submitted to the council by Friday, September 18.
