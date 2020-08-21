Council leader defends £36,000 spend on pandemic response booklets

The council has been accused of squandering thousands of pounds on a booklet updating residents on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50,000 One Slough pamphlets were delivered through residents’ letterboxes at the end of July.

The booklets, which cost £36,000 to produce and deliver, included details on where residents can get a COVID-19 test, a message from the council leader and chief executive and information on the work of volunteers during the crisis.

The Slough Conservative Association labelled the booklet as ‘propaganda material’ for the ruling Slough Labour Group and said the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

A statement said: “It is disappointing that Labour have wasted money on PR vanity projects during a time of crisis, where residents need more support than ever before. These funds could have been better spent elsewhere to directly benefit residents.”

Conservative councillor Anna Wright (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) told the Express the document was ‘one-sided’ and said not all councillors had been consulted on its contents.

Council leader James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) defended the publication and said the cost had amounted to 65p per household.

He said it replaced two budgeted editions of the council’s quarterly publication The Citizen, which could not be delivered due to lockdown restrictions.

Cllr Swindlehurst said: “At its heart was vital and informative material promoting and advertising the use of the COVID testing facility we have in Slough and steps residents can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID.

“It contained information about how the council’s regeneration and other activities seek to reinvigorate the town’s economy post-COVID and provides residents with information regarding the thousands of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities our future economic activity in rebuilding Slough will create for them at a time when we know many will unfortunately lose their current employment.”