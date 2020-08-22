Mini tournament held at Slough Cricket Club for girls

Girls didn’t just like playing cricket, they loved it during a festival at Slough Cricket Club.

The Breaking Boundaries project organised the mini-tournament with the help of the Berkshire Cricket Foundation.

Tuesday’s event aimed to get girls back on the field in a safe environment following a disruptive last five months which has seen many sporting activities cancelled in the town due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Raabia Akhter, from Slough CC, said: “Lockdown this summer meant we weren’t able to go all out and we wanted to put an event on for the girls.”

The youngsters were divided into four teams who then battled it out in a round-robin tournament.

Players had to follow Government guidance with hand sanitiser provided and social distancing observed.

Raabia added: “We want the girls to be able to play in a safe and fun environment so they keep coming back for more. There’s so many mental health and social issues going on around COVID-19 so it’s so important to get them outside and playing cricket.”

Breaking Boundaries is a three-year scheme, running until 2021, which aims to bring together young people, their families and communities together through regular engagement in cricket.