Councillors to decide on former AkzoNobel paint factory site

Councillors will decide whether to give the green light to the redevelopment of the former AkzoNobel paint factory next week.

An extraordinary meeting of the council’s planning committee is taking place on Wednesday (Aug 26) to discuss the application for outline planning permission by Pannattoni.

The industrial and logistics developer wants to build a data centre spanning up to 71,000 sq ft on the northern part of the Wexham Road site alongside new industrial units.

It is also hoping to build up to 1000 flats on the southern part of the site ranging from one-bed to four-bed properties.

The plans only include space for between 0.3 and 0.5 car parking spaces per property.

If approved, Pannattoni will be expected to invest more than £6million in S106 contributions to improve the surrounding area.

This will include spending £3.1million on education, £1.6million on highways and air quality improvements and £600,000 on green spaces in Slough.