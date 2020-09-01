'Dangerous' man found guilty of sexual assault in Slough churchyard

A 59-year-old man has been convicted for sexually assaulting a woman in a dark churchyard in Slough.

Winson Benta, of no fixed abode, carried out the attack in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Church Street, on January 30 last year.

He approached his victim, a woman in her 30s, and knocked her unconscious before sexually assaulting her.

Police arrested Benta on March 6 this year and charged him the following day.

He stood trial at Reading Crown Court last week and was found guilty of one count each of sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence on Friday (Aug28).

Detective Constable Jessica Lawson, of Slough Police Station, said: “This was a terrible incident, whereby a woman aged in her thirties was approached in dark church yard, knocked unconscious, before being sexually assaulted.

“This was a very long and extensive investigation, and I would like to thank and pay tribute to the victim for her bravery and dignity throughout this process, especially while giving evidence in court and having to relive the circumstances of her horrific ordeal.

“I am extremely happy that Benta has been found guilty in court. He is a dangerous man and a threat to the community.

“He will now receive a sentence in court to reflect this conviction.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate every report we receive concerning sexual offences, and will investigate thoroughly in order to bring offenders like Benta to justice. Victims will always be listened to and be treated with utmost dignity and respect.”