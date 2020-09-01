Farnham Common mum wins Mrs India UK 2020

A mum has won the Mrs India UK 2020 title beating four other finalists and more than 300 competitors.

Bhagyashri Sidhu, from Farnham Common, won the pageant for British Indians and Asian married women, after eight months of competition rounds.

The usual time period would be five months, prolonged due to COVID-19. Preliminary rounds were held online and the live final was held in London on August 16.

Bhagyashri, who works as a software engineer for a finance company, also won the Best Catwalk, Best Congeniality and Best Fitness titles.

This is her first time entering a UK pageant, though she competed as a teen abroad.

“I was getting compliments from the judges, they liked my whole stage presence,” she said.

“I’m really honoured and grateful to everyone who has been with me throughout the competition.”

Bhagyashri is a sportswoman, dancer, woman’s self-defence advocate and certified mental health first aider. Now the pageant is over, she plans to refocus on her campaign to introduce self-defence as part of the school curriculum in India.