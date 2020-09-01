Office block in Poyle planned for conversion into 65 flats

An office block near Colnbrook village will be converted into 65 flats, with planning permission granted by Slough Borough Council.

Jarman House Ltd made an application for the conversion of Jarman House, in Mathisen Way, in June.

The application was granted permission on Friday, August 21.

In its application, the company outlined the site’s compatibility with the surrounding area, as a residential block.

It highlighted Jarman House’s proximity to the village of Colnbrook and the facilities in the High Street, including a Budgens grocery store, the Ye Olde George Pub and a post office.

“In addition, a range of day to day services are provided at the Coleridge Crescent, including a convenience store. Both of these locations can be accessed by using the existing footway network within a reasonable walking distance or by bicycle,” the developers wrote.

There will be no external alterations to the building and the development will involve no disturbance of the office floor or the car park, which includes 85 parking spaces.

The noise assessment said the redevelopment would not create a ‘substantial’ amount of noise.

Jarman House Ltd does not expect an increase of vehicle trips to and from the site, stating ‘indeed they would probably reduce’.

No public objections were raised to the application by residents or other parties.

Slough council approved the application, with the caveat: “The applicant is advised to note that a number of the units approved do not provide natural light to habitable living areas,” recommending that the developers review this before beginning work.