Homelessness charity unhappy with council's High Street relocation proposal

A homelessness charity has hit out at the council over plans to move operations from Slough High Street.

Slough Outreach works alongside fellow community groups to serve hot food to the town’s rough sleepers on a daily basis.

The charity’s volunteers normally set up their food stall outside the MyCouncil building in Landmark Place. But Slough Borough Council has asked the group to operate from a car park near Thames Valley University.

Shin Dother, founder of Slough Outreach, said the move will leave its volunteers and the homeless community exposed to harsh weather.

“They are just trying to put us out in the open and people will be made to feel a bit embarrassed if they are seen queuing up for food,” he said.

“The main thing is the wind chill factor. In the High Street we have got buildings around us so we have a bit of cover but that won’t be the case here.”

A council spokeswoman said the charity did ‘incredible work’ but the council wants to provide the group with a safer location which offers more privacy to carry out its work.

A statement said: “We want to relocate those (services) which take place on Slough High Street to the TVU Car Park Site for a number of reasons.

“Mainly because the TVU car park site provides a much bigger space with provision for the volunteer vehicles and for social distancing (which is still very important in these times) and so it can take place without either passers-by feeling uncomfortable, the visitors who come for the food feeling uncomfortable, or it affecting local businesses in the High Street who are doing their best to attract customers in difficult times.

“They do incredible work – all the volunteers – and we just want them to make sure they can do it safely and in relative privacy with suitable COVID-19 precautions.”