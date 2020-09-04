Schoolchildren adapt to 'the new normal' for their first day back

School term has officially started and schools across Slough are adapting to the new normal while welcoming their full quota of students.

Many schools have decided to stagger the return of their students, with one new year group reintroduced per day over the course of the next week.

For those who have already opened to the whole school, the experience has been busy but positive.

“The children have come to school full of excitement and enthusiasm following their extended break away from the classroom,” said Kamaldeep Nijjar, head teacher at Long Close School.

“As always, the children have shown how resilient and adaptable they are in every situation.”

At Khalsa Primary School, the return went very smoothly, according to head teacher Raminder Singh Vig.

“We really couldn’t have asked for anything better – all the things we put into practice all worked, the parents were fantastic, the children were amazing, the teachers were on track. It was almost like a normal day.”

Khalsa Primary experienced some ‘teething problems’ regarding its lunch system. Instead of introducing children straight back to the canteen, the school is delaying this until later in the year.

Instead, children are being given boxed lunches, which they eat in their classrooms – thus maintaining their ‘bubble’.

On the first day, the children were leaving certain foods and thus did not eat quite enough lunch. The next day the school made sure each classroom had additional yoghurts, fruits and pizza slices to make sure children could take some more of what they would eat.

Most secondary schools in Slough and Windsor were running inductions for new Year 7s in their first week, and will welcome back all the rest of their students on Monday (September 7).