Writer seeks memories of post-war workers in Slough

People who worked in Slough during the 1950s and 1960s are being asked to share their memories of what life was like.

Burnham-based writer Michael Pearcy is collecting the stories of those who worked in the town in the post-war period as part of Slough Museum’s 20-20-20 arts project.

Michael, who moved to the Britwell Estate from London aged 18, is particularly keen to hear from people who migrated to Slough to find work.

The 73-year-old said: “The stories I’ve received include one about a fifteen-year-old girl’s first days at work – earning just five pounds

per week – and a very moving story about a father who devoted his life to improving working conditions.

“One of my correspondents wrote about making small boats and another about the mysterious government work done at McMichael (radio and electronics industry) – don’t worry, he didn't breach security.”

Those who are interested can either type out their experiences in about 200 words or send in an audio recording.

The project will culminate with the memories being shared by a Slough Museum podcast and recreated by actors in a live performance at The Curve.

Slough Museum asked Michael to select two objects from its collection to inspire his challenge.

He chose two radio receivers – one made in Slough by McMichael

in 1934 and the other a transistor radio bought at Slough Co-op in the sixties.

Michael said: “I saw these items as a link to the past, a way of sending messages back and forth in time.”

If you want to make a contribution and say something about what it was like to work in post-war Slough contact Michael Pearcy at his websitewww.michaelpearcywriter.co.uk