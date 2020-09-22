Plans submitted for 84 flats and ground floor shops at Cippenham shopping parade

A new planning application has been submitted to redevelop a shopping parade in Cippenham.

Site owners Mirenpass Limited saw its plans to overhaul the row of shops and residential buildings from 17-31 Elmshott Lane rejected by Slough Borough Council two years ago.

The scheme proposed building 119 flats while providing ground floor retail space, car parking and bicycle storage.

But it was knocked back over fears it would be overbearing on residents living nearby and lead to more traffic on the roads.

The applicant appealed and while the Planning Inspectorate did not overturn the decision, he said the development would increase the choice of housing in the borough.

He added it had the potential to reduce the need to travel by car due to it being well-served by public transport.

The latest application proposes building 84 flats on the site, with 66 per cent one-bed properties, 23 per cent two-bed and 11 per cent three-bed, including 20 per cent affordable housing.

The applicant said Slough Borough Council has been unable to demonstrate a five-year of deliverable housing sites and this represented a ‘seismic shift’ in terms of the council’s approach to the previous application.

Mirenpass Limited reassured residents in July that shops will be retained on the ground floor despite the closure of the popular Co-op supermarket.

A spokesman said the company was hoping to deliver a ‘revitalised parade’ of brighter modern shops and high quality flats.

Visit www.sbcplanning.co.uk and search P/04670/014 to view the application.