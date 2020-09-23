Have your say on 1300 new homes in Slough town centre

Residents can hear more about the regeneration plans for the former Thames Valley University site during two online consultations next week.

The scheme, called North West Quadrant (NWQ), includes proposals for 1300 homes and leisure, retail and office space across 12 buildings in the heart of Slough town centre.

The £600million plans for the site are being brought forward by Muse Developments in partnership with Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments.

Two online community forums will be held on Tuesday (Sep29) as part of the project’s community consultation.

The first session will run from 10am to 11am with another taking place from 7pm to 8pm.

Chris Scott, development director at Muse Developments, said: “We’re delighted with the ideas and feedback we’ve already received from the local community.

“The responses are helping to shape our plans for this key site in Slough town centre.

“It is clear that people care about this site and want to see it brought back into use.”

He added the scheme is aiming to deliver community facilities and public spaces alongside new homes, shops, bars, restaurants and work spaces.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “The design process is at an early stage and I would urge residents to have their say and get involved in the consultation, visit the project website and join the upcoming online community forum.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Slough and we look forward to working with Muse throughout this project.”

Visit https://northwestquadrant.commonplace.is/ to register for the online forum.