Green light for licensed taxi drivers to use A4 bus and cycle lanes

Licensed taxi drivers will now be allowed to use the experimental A4 bus and cycle lanes in Slough.

Hackney carriages have been barred from using the trial scheme since its introduction in July.

But Slough Borough Council said it has now reached a voluntary agreement with the borough’s licensed Hackney carriage drivers following discussions with the Taxi Federation.

Drivers can now use the lanes all the time and stop to pick up fares.

The Express reported last month that taxi drivers were concerned they would be unable to cope if they were banned from using the lanes.

They said this would leave them sitting in traffic with the metre still running and charging customers.

The agreement commits the drivers to respect the rights of cyclists and e-scooter riders who will be able to use the lanes when the council embarks on its e-scooter rental trial.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green), council leader, said: “We want to encourage as many residents as possible to use alternative and active means of transport for short journeys within Slough, but we too have to be mindful of the livelihoods of our taxi drivers.

“This agreement will ensure Slough’s licensed Hackney carriage drivers respect the rights and safety of cyclists in Slough while allowing them access to the experimental lanes.”