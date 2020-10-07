Police arrest 38-year-old man in connection with serious assault in Chalvey

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault investigation in Chalvey.

At about 8.45pm on Monday (Oct5) a man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries after being attacked in Chalvey Road East.

The victim remains in hospital with police describing his condition as ‘critical’.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent yesterday (Tuesday).

He remains in custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tracey Smyth, based at Slough police station, said: “We have made an arrest in connection with this investigation.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anybody else in connection with it.

“From our enquiries so far we know there was a large amount of traffic at the time of the incident and a there is a chance that people will have seen what happened.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200313453.

Alternatively, you can make a report online by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.