Slough Islamic Trust submit plans for community centre by Diamond Road Mosque

The Slough Islamic Trust want to build a new community centre next to the Diamond Road Mosque.

A planning application has been submitted to the council to redevelop land at 79-83 Uxbridge Road, formerly home to a Co-op supermarket and petrol station.

If approved, the new facility will provide four classrooms and two larger communal teaching spaces which will have space for up to 80 people.

The plans include two levels of car parking beneath the community centre which is aiming to reduce congestion on nearby roads while prayers are being held at the mosque.

The site has most recently been used as a hand car washing service.

The planning application states: “The proposed scheme reuses a brownfield site that has been unused for a number of years while offering a positive contribution to Uxbridge Road and the local area of Diamond Road.

“The proposal will significantly improve the services that the mosque can offer to the local community which has grown considerably over the years.”

Visit www.sbcplanning.co.uk and search P/01303/018 to view the application.