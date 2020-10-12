New foodbank distribution centre in Britwell 'no cause for celebration'

Slough Foodbank has opened a new distribution centre in Britwell as the charity faces increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Requests for food parcels surged in the first six months of the year with the charity reporting a 42 per cent increase in the number of vouchers being issued compared to the same period last year.

The charity will now be operating from Britwell Parish Community Hall every Saturday from 10am to 12pm (noon).

Those who attend the distribution centre must have a valid e-referral which can be supplied by referral agencies such as Citizens Advice and children’s centres.

Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “We do not celebrate the opening of a new Distribution Centre, it is not something we want to be doing.

“We wish we lived in a society where there was no need for foodbanks.

“However, we are thankful to our volunteers and supporters who enable Slough Foodbank to provide emergency food to people who are going hungry.”

She said the reliance on foodbanks would continue until the Government introduced benefits which cover basic costs of food and rent.

COVID-19 measures at the new Britwell distribution centre include temperature checks, hand gel, face coverings, social distancing of at least two metres, track and trace recording and disinfectant cleaning of chairs.

Mayor of Slough Preston Brooker helped open the venue last week.