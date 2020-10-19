Slough parks victorious at Green Flag Awards

Three council-owned parks in Slough have been awarded coveted Green Flag awards, marking them as some of the best maintained green spaces in the UK.

Salt Hill, Herschel, and Pippins parks picked up the accolade along with more than 2,000 other sites for this year’s delayed awards.

Elsewhere in the area, Burnham Beeches National Nature Reserve was one of just 109 winners to receive a ‘Green Heritage Site’ award for the management of its historic features, while Colnbrook Recreation Ground was also awarded a flag.

Judges look for parks that are safe, clean and welcoming, as well as ones with good community involvement and overall management.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, with results published on October 14.

Salt Hill Park has had a green flag since 2010; it is the 10th flag for Pippins Park and for Herschel Park, the ninth year of being in receipt of the award.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, Slough Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our parks team and volunteers work so hard to maintain our green spaces to such a high standard, especially with the challenges of this year.

“We know that having award-winning spaces really contribute to the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors to our borough.”

To view a full list of winners, visit www.greenflagaward.org.uk/news/uk-winners-2020/