Residents warned 'everyone must play their part' as Slough enters tier 2

Slough residents have been warned that ‘everyone has to play their part’ after it was announced the town would face tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced yesterday (Thursday) that Slough would be placed into tier 2, with measures coming into force at 12.01am tomorrow (Saturday).

The tier means that Slough residents will no longer be able to mix with anyone outside of their own households or support bubbles indoors, including at hospitality venues and at home.

They can still meet friends and family they do not live with outdoors, as long as it is in a group of no more than six people.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) cabinet member for health and wellbeing said it was important everyone pulled together to ‘push down the virus in the town as it’s the only way we can get on top of this’.

The infection rate in Slough stands at 141 cases per 100,000 people with 129 positive cases between October 9-15.

She said: “I know this will mean local people have to make sacrifices but we can only get control of this if everyone plays their part.

“The evidence is telling us that the virus is being spread through community transmission.”

She said discussions would continue with the Government to make sure Slough has a ‘package of financial support’ but an exact figure is yet to be confirmed.

To tackle the increase in cases, she said the council will continue to make sure everyone is aware of the restrictions which includes wearing a mask in enclosed areas and the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

She added: “For us as a council we need to do everything we can to protect local residents and make sure they are supported if they need to isolate and understand the restrictions and why we are doing it.

“We can’t just do nothing, it’s a serious virus and we’ve go to take it seriously.”

MP Tan Dhesi, who initially broke the news the area would be placed in tier 2 following a meeting with health minister Nadine Dorries, told the Express there was ‘little option but to advocate for tier 2’.

He said: “Faced with an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases, we had little option but to collectively advocate for tier 2.

“Slough has already suffered immensely with a large number of deaths of our loved ones, so I urge everyone to follow Government guidance to help reduce community transmission and protect lives and livelihoods.

“Given the extra restrictions, I’ve also requested the Government minister provide more support for our local authority, individuals and businesses.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/ for t the latest guidance