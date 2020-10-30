Temporary site for flu jabs at Salt Hill Activity Centre

More than 1,000 people have received flu vaccinations at a temporary site operating out of Salt Hill Activity Centre.

Everyone Active, the operator which manages the centre in partnership with Slough Borough Council, was approached to support GP surgeries with the demand for flu vaccinations and provide a COVID-secure environment.

The vaccinations have been organised alongside NHS East Berkshire CCG and local GP surgeries, who are operating on a strict pre-booking system.

To ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, a one-way system has been implemented to control the flow of patients. Hand sanitising stations have also been set up and patients are asked to wear face coverings upon entering the building in Bath Road.

Contract manager Luke Routhorn said, “Despite these difficult times that we’re going through, it’s still so important for people who are eligible to look after their health and get their flu jabs.

“We’re working closely with the council’s public health team to ensure a COVID-secure environment for those coming to get their vaccination. We currently have bookings until the end of the year and will support beyond this where possible.”

