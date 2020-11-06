National lockdown 'will bring the fear factor back' for elderly

Questions are being asked as to how the elderly will fare under the new lockdown restrictions, given their extra vulnerability to illness and loneliness.

“A national lockdown will bring the fear factor back in,” said Tereena Davies, CEO of Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East (SABE).

“But there’s a difference because the Government have given a date when it will end. So there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

During the last lockdown, many care homes banned visitors for the safety of residents. However, this time, care homes are encouraged by the Government to provide safe visiting opportunities.

Visits should be tailored to residents and facilities. Options for safe care home visits could include using floor to ceiling screens and visiting pods, or window visits, where the visitor stays outside or remains in their car.

Visitors can also meet outside with a loved one in areas which can be accessed without anyone going through a shared building.

“It is essential for residents to feel that life is as ‘normal’ as possible throughout lockdown,” said Shahnaaz Mohamad, manager of Sandown Park Care Home in Windsor.

“We have a large sensory garden, which has become a haven year-round. It has really helped to keep spirits up during recent months.”

Age Concern SABE can be contacted for support on 01753 497877, 01753 497888 or 01753 497889.