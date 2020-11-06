Community must 'dig deep' to drive down infection rates in Slough

The community has been urged to ‘dig deep to drive COVID-19 cases down in Slough over the second national lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops were among the businesses to close for four weeks yesterday (Thursday) as efforts intensify to curb the second wave of the virus.

The council’s cabinet member for health, Councillor Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows), said extra restrictions had to be brought in, with the borough’s infection rate standing at 208 cases per 100,000 people.

She said: “We have to do something to try and bring the numbers down and the evidence is still pointing to household transmission so that’s where we need to focus our attention.

“We’re all in the same boat again and cases will only be driven down by a collective action and everyone needs to dig deep and pull together to drive the cases down.”

Slough Borough Council will receive about £4million from Government’s £1billion package to help local authorities support communities over the winter months of the pandemic.

The council will also be provided with funding worth £8 per head, adding up to more than £1million, to support the borough’s residents during the four-week lockdown.

Cllr Pantelic added: “Yes, it’s right to do this lockdown because we do need to drive down the numbers, but Government need to make sure it’s matched with the right financial support for businesses. I’m pleased to see that money has been announced but I await to see further detail.”

She encouraged people to maintain physical exercise outside over the next four weeks and keep in contact with anyone who may be lonely in the borough.

Volunteers from the Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) will be continuing their work delivering food and medicine to the most vulnerable throughout the second lockdown.

“In Slough we know there are a lot of people that are lonely and they want a phone call with someone and to check in, I would encourage people to check in with their neighbours,” Cllr Pantelic added. Visit www.sloughcvs.org for further details.