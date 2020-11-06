Slough and Windsor pubs prepare for tough month

Pub landlords in Slough and Windsor are preparing for a tough month after many were forced to shut their establishments on Wednesday night.

The lockdown rules mean that all hospitality venues must close their doors to the public until Wednesday, December 2.

Some establishments will be able to stay open if they are operating a takeaway food service, and the Government also performed a u-turn to allow pubs to sell takeaway drinks, although they must be preordered online or by telephone.

Despite the lockdown seeming a depressing prospect for many pubs in the area, Windsor and Eton Brewery is remaining positive, and has even appointed a new board member, Miles Slade, to help lead the brewery’s plan to grow its pub estate.

Mr Slade has spent 20 years working at JD Wetherspoon and sat on its management board since 2012 as regional director.

Speaking about the appointment, director Will Calvert said: “I’ve known and respected Miles for many years and always hoped there might be an opportunity to work with him as a partner in the brewery.

“Entering a second lockdown it’s obviously a challenging year commercially but we’ll weather the storm to emerge with a renewed sense of purpose and a simple post-Covid strategy - of great beer and great pubs for a greater good.”

Windsor and Eton Brewery’s shop will stay open during lockdown for takeaway and click and collect, and the brewery also runs a delivery service, offering free delivery within a 10-mile radius.

Other pubs in the area, though, have had no other choice than to shut their doors and return on the other side of lockdown.

The Barleycorn, in Cippenham, is one such pub that will be closed until further notice.

A statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday said: “It is with great regret that due to Government guidelines we will once again close our doors at 10pm tonight until further notice.

“We wish all our customers well and look forward to welcoming you all back again soon.”