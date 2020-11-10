Man, 18, found not guilty of murder and manslaughter over death of Wexham teenager

An 18-year-old man has been found not guilty of murdering Mohammed Aman Ashraq in Wexham.

Hamza Mahmood, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, was also acquitted of manslaughter following a re-trial at Reading Crown Court which concluded today.

The re-trial was in connection with the killing of Mr Ashraq on the evening of Saturday, January 4.

The 18-year-old was stabbed in the back with a hunting knife during an altercation in Benjamin Lane at about 7.50pm.

Paramedics took the promising young boxer to Wexham Park Hospital but he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Mohammed Hussain, 18, also of Benjamin Lane, was jailed for a minimum of 19 years on July 31 after he was convicted of murder at Reading Crown Court.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been a long and painful process for the family of Mr Ashraq.

“My thoughts remain with them and I hope that the conclusion of today’s re-trial gives them some solace after this tragic incident.

“I would like to pay tribute to them for supporting our investigation throughout what has been an extremely difficult time.”