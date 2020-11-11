Fears raised over rising COVID-19 infection rate among young people in Slough

The COVID-19 infection rate among young people in Slough has risen to more than 400 cases per 100,000 people, figures show.

Members of Slough Borough Council’s outbreak engagement board discussed the borough’s ongoing battle with coronavirus at a meeting last night.

The meeting was told that the case rate per 100,000 of people aged 17 to 21 in the borough now stands at 433.8.

This compared to 291 cases per 100,000 for the same age group in the neighbouring Royal Borough and 393.8 in Reading.

Councillor Rob Anderson (Britwell and Northborough) said: “The thing that jumped out at me was the rate among the 17-21 year-olds with over 400.

“That looks like an infection rate you’d see in the North West at the moment.

“I know it’s the highest in Berkshire but have we got any idea if that’s a normal thing?”

Public Health representative Sue Foley said the data will be analysed to see how the rising infection rates can be tackled.

The town’s infection rate currently stands at 230 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate for those over 60 is also climbing with a case rate of 162.9 per 100,000 people in that age group.

Ms Foley added: “The one we need to be concerned about is the case rate for those 60 and over because that is still climbing and still high.

“Unfortunately that is where things start to move into people having hospital admissions.”

Councillor Balvinder Bains (Lab, Upton) also told the meeting he hoped people would respect that national lockdown during this weekend’s Diwali celebrations.

“I think we need to be mindful and clear although it is lockdown people shouldn’t be travelling or going to the shops unless its for necessary requirements,” he said.

Ms Foley responded: “We’re getting the message out to faith leaders and community groups about how to celebrate safely.”