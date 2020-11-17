Council urges parents of young adults to discuss importance of staying COVID-19 safe

Parents of young adults in Slough are being urged to talk to them about the importance of staying safe from COVID-19.

Last week the Express reported how fears are growing within the council over the rising number of positive cases within the town’s younger population

The case rate now stands at 447 per 100,000 people aged 17-21 with that number continuing to rise.

The council has warned this ‘frightening’ increase is fuelling the spread of the virus throughout the town, with the at-risk over 60 age group now reporting 186.2 cases per 100,000.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This isn’t about blaming this age group at all – cases are high across the town and in all age groups.

“But the recent rise in cases in 17 to 21 year olds is significant and we are calling on parents to talk to their young adults about being COVID-19 safe, about staying safe when out and about and when they come home – whether at college, hanging out with mates or just going for a coffee – and about keeping their families safe.

“Not one of us can beat covid alone. It needs all of us to play our part. So please help Slough fight covid.”

The town’s infection rate, which takes all age groups into account, currently stands at 294.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Cllr Pantelic added the local authority does not want to be the ‘fun police’ but stressed the importance of young adults washing their hands, covering their face, socially distancing and isolating when necessary.