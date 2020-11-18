Old Windsor man charged in connection with Stoke Poges Lane attack

A man from Old Windsor has been charged in connection with an attack in Stoke Poges Lane last week.

Benjamin Dobson, 40, of Straight Road, is accused of one count of GBH relating to an incident at about 6.05pm on Tuesday, November 10.

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

Dobson has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court today.