Developer asked to reconsider 19-storey flat block in Slough High Street

A developer has been asked to reconsider its plans for a 19-storey apartment block near Slough High Street.

Vistastar Leisure’s Buckingham Gateway scheme proposes building 305 flats across four buildings on the temporary car park site next to Church Street.

The highest of these is 19-storeys with each apartment featuring its own private balcony, described as a ‘winter garden’.

The complex is proposed to be ‘car-free’ and offers 20 per cent affordable housing which would be split between the town centre venue and another donor site.

Architects TP Bennett presented the plans to members of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee during a

pre-application presentation on Wednesday, November 11.

Simon Bacon, on behalf of the applicant, said: “There’s a number of opportunities here that we can benefit from and the potential future links coming from the station make this an exceptionally prominent site.”

Councillor Pavitar Mann (Britwell and Northborough) said: “19 storeys is far too high. To be honest I thought you were actually joking when you presented that.”

The meeting heard how the scheme also includes plans for a basement gym and 4,000 sqft of commercial space.

“We don’t necessarily need or want another gym, a basement gym would add to the cost of the build which isn’t necessarily needed but we do need affordable housing,” Cllr Mann added.

Conservative councillor Dexter Smith (Colnbrook and Poyle) called for more disabled parking to be made available at the site.

The current scheme is aiming for five per cent of flats to be designed for wheelchair users but only two blue badge spaces are included in the plans.

Visit www.buckinghamgateway.co.uk/ to view the plans