Slough teen has artwork exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts

A budding 13-year-old artist is celebrating after her work was selected to be exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Dhanushika Muralikrishnan’s canvas painting, My Family Portrait, is being shown at the Young Artists' Summer Show 2020.

The Baylis Court School student took two months to complete her artwork, which is an oil on canvas acrylic portrait of her uncle’s wedding.

She said: “The reason which inspired me to paint was my maternal uncle’s wedding photo as that would be a good fit for a nice family portrait. Also, I wanted to give my grandparents a little gift to hang in their new house. They could not join us this year due to COVID-19 so will present to them when we visit them in the future”.

Dhanushika, from Slough, was selected out of 17,700 global applicants and is one of the 390 youngsters to have their work on show.

She added: “It was a pleasant surprise when we were informed that the artwork was shortlisted. I realised how tough it was to even qualify, particularly when each year several thousands of artists submit their artwork across the globe.”

The academy is presently closed to the public due to lockdown restrictions but Dhanushika’s work can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/yyaak79v