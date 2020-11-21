Short stories produced by Slough writers in competition

The Slough Writers competition has produced a number of short stories inspired by the spring lockdown.

The competition wrote on the themes of loneliness, frustration, anxiety, boredom, love, death and beauty; all inspired by the

lockdown during the beginning of the year.

The first-place trophy was taken by Lorraine Forrest-Turner with her story; ‘Chinchilla Rats at Mach Pichu’. A story about a marriage that is improved when life’s intrusions are taken away.

Second place was awarded to Sonya Weiss for her story ‘Ellie’, while third place went to Edward Harte with ‘A History of Nordic Dreams’.

The stories were judged by other participants of the competition and adjudicated by a Slough Writers group member who did not enter the competition, Robert Kibble.

Several stories were also highly recommended by the participants: ‘Lockdown’ by John Brown and ‘Mrs Reynolds Moment’ by Harvey Martin.