Prolific fly-tipper who dumped waste illegally for over a year admits to offences in court

A prolific fly-tipper who dumped mattresses, builder’s rubble and waste around Slough has appeared in court, writes Tom Gillett.

Mohammed Afzal, 65, of The Crescent admitted to nine counts of fly-tipping behind homes, near footpaths and beauty spots between May last year and this June.

The waste was dumped in multiple locations in Slough and South Bucks, leading to a joint prosecution by Slough Borough Council and Buckinghamshire Council.

Afzal dumped waste on the Uxbridge Road and Lake Avenue in Slough, as well as twice at Spackmans Way. He also fly-tipped on The Greenway, Walton Lane and Allerds Road in Bucks, and at The Myrke in Datchet.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for planning and regulation, Councillor Pavitar K. Mann said: “This man has been not only a thorough nuisance, but a fly-tipper who has picked up rubbish and dumped it wherever he liked leaving Slough Borough Council and Bucks Council staff to clear it up. Fly-tipping is not just a visual a mess but it can be an environmental issue. People who offer to take waste away for a fee need a licence from the relevant authority to do so. Residents can be accountable if fly-tipping is traced to them.”

Afzal appeared via video link at Reading Crown Court on November 5. As well as fly-tipping, he admitted to using a false waste transfer note and failing to produce a waste carrier licence when requested.

Afzal has been remanded in custody until sentencing in December. Prosecutor Nicholas Ham told the court the councils were going to ask for the usual costs related to the clearance of the sites and costs of bringing the case against the prolific offender.

He added: “More unusually, the sentencing judge will be asked to consider the forfeiture of the vehicles seized and the defendant to be disqualified from driving.”

Cabinet member for environment and climate change, Bill Chapple, said: “This is an excellent example of how joint enforcement operations against waste criminals can produce results.”