Free parking at Queensmere for essential shopping until the end of lockdown

Queensmere Observatory is providing free parking within its two multi-story car parks until December 2, the end of lockdown.

In line with the Govern-ment’s announcement of a national lockdown, Queensmere Observatory is partially closed, remaining open only for essential retail and ‘Click and Collect’ services.

The free parking is to help shoppers while they visit for essential purchases. Shoppers are reminded to practise safe shopping and follow the guidelines put in place. This includes one-way systems, a heightened cleaning regime, free-to-use hand sanitiser and compulsory face coverings for all visitors, unless they are exempt.

Chris Shaw, centre manager, said: “We understand that the November and the previous lockdown has affected our community and by providing free parking until December 2 it hopefully helps make things a little easier on the pocket.”

Twitter @queensmereo or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/QueensmereObservatorySC